Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noel Ormes died in the tragic incident in 2019.
Noel Ormes died in the tragic incident in 2019.
News

BREAKING: Gympie businessman charged over worker’s death

Shelley Strachan
17th Aug 2020 5:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The independent Work Health and Safety Prosecutor, Aaron Guilfoyle, has commenced an industrial manslaughter prosecution against the owner of a Gympie business which sells and services electric motors.

Mr Guilfoyle has charged Jeff Owen with one offence under s.34C of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011, alleging that in July last year at his business premises in Gympie, Mr Owen negligently caused the death of a worker.

READ MORE: ‘It doesn’t seem real’ - family’s grief after Tozer St incident

The maximum penalty for industrial manslaughter is 20 years imprisonment. This is the first prosecution for industrial manslaughter against an individual since the offence was enacted in Queensland in 2017.

The 25 biggest Gympie stories of 2019

Over 200 people paid tribute to Gympie man Noel Patrick 'Wingy' Ormes at Gympie Cemetery.
Over 200 people paid tribute to Gympie man Noel Patrick 'Wingy' Ormes at Gympie Cemetery.

A second party, a company, has also been charged with an offence under the Act arising from the same incident.

The charges against Mr Owen will be mentioned in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Noel Ormes lost his life in the 2019 incident.
Noel Ormes lost his life in the 2019 incident.
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman safe after Rainbow Beach cliff incident

        Premium Content Woman safe after Rainbow Beach cliff incident

        News Reports of lifeguard helping woman to safety from Carlo Sand Blow cliff

        ‘No one blinked’: Why we must hold the line against gag laws

        Premium Content ‘No one blinked’: Why we must hold the line against gag laws

        Opinion A free press is fundamental to accountability, transparency, and openness. Gympie...

        ‘Anchor tenant’ for Mary Street key to rejuvenation, jobs

        Premium Content ‘Anchor tenant’ for Mary Street key to rejuvenation, jobs

        News Sunshine Coast heavy hitters address Gympie business community, show way to achieve...

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites