BREAKING: Gold Rush Parade will go through Mary St after all

GYMPIE Regional Council have backflipped on a decision to change the venue of the 2018 Gold Rush Parade to Mellor St.

In a statement released on their Facebook page at 9pm Saturday Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is quoted as saying the Gold Rush Parade will travel from Mellor St and continue through Mary St after he received calls from disappointed residents and traders about the proposed change.

The lengthy statement goes into slight detail about why the change was proposed.

"The majority of shops in Mary St have closed well before the parade in previous years. But if the traders are keen to get involved this year and remain open, that would be great and I'm happy to support the route through Mary St,” Mr Curran said.

"Council is always keen to listen to the views of local residents and work with them to make events a success.”

Gympie Gold Rush parade in Mary St in 2016. LEEROY TODD

On Thursday The Gympie Times broke the news that the Gold Rush Parade would be relocating to Mellor St and the feedback received on our Facebook page about the change was almost overwhelmingly negative.

A number of public posts expressing disapproval were also posted to the Gympie Regional Council's Facebook page as well.

After speaking with Mary St businesses, The Gympie Times ran a front page story on the change and the unhappiness expressed by the businesses in its Saturday edition.

Of the 64 responses so far received on the Gympie Regional Council Facebook page about the backflip, all bar one have been positive.

The Gympie Times will bring you more on this story over the coming days.

The statement is shown below.