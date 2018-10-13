BREAKING: Gold Rush Parade cancelled

BREAKING

GYMPIE Regional Council have announced the 2018 Gold Rush Parade, set to take place later today, has been cancelled due to weather.

Council released a statement on the cancellation earlier this morning.

"Unfortunately, due to the weather events of the past few days and forecasted wet weather today, Rush Festival will be cancelling the Gold Rush Parade on Saturday 13 October for the safety of both those involved and attendees,” the statement said.

"Rush Festival understands the work and commitment of the many local schools, community groups, businesses and friends who have worked tirelessly in building their floats. We thank the community for their effort and enthusiasm for this historic event.”

There is no official word on whether or not the parade will be rescheduled for a later date.

The latest cancellation comes after council called off Nashy's 500 Billy Cart Challenge, the Licensed 18+ bar area (Civic Centre carpark) and Outdoor food, markets and ride vendors.

"Rush Festival hopes to re-schedule some of these events over the coming six months,” the earlier statement said.

"The Rush Main Stage, Live and Local Session 2 (featuring Wes Carr), workshops and the Immersive Art Projection Experience will remain open inside the Civic Centre at scheduled times. Where possible, roaming entertainment and performances will be relocated indoors.

"Rush Festival is disappointed with this outcome, but hopes to see the community enjoying the many family friendly and free activities to come over the next week until 21 October.”

For the Rush Festival schedule, see http://rushfestival.com.au/program/.