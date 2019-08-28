Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a near-drowning incident at a Glenwood property. FILE PHOTO
AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a near-drowning incident at a Glenwood property. FILE PHOTO Tobi Loftus
News

BREAKING: Glenwood man critical after near-drowning

JOSH PRESTON
by
28th Aug 2019 5:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a near-drowning incident at a Glenwood property earlier this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called to the private property at about 2.20pm after the incident, administering treatment to the man before a rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

He was then airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, A QAS spokesperson said.

Initial but unconfirmed reports indicate the man may have fallen into a dam at the property.

An earlier incident at Amamoor Creek saw one patient airlifted to SCUH in a stable condition after falling 4m from a ladder at a location off Amamoor Creek Road at about 11.22am.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie man told 'see a lawyer' after making DV threats

    premium_icon Gympie man told 'see a lawyer' after making DV threats

    News He would have gone to jail but was saved by his lack of history.

    GALLERY: 68 pics from Gympie's stellar netball grand finals

    premium_icon GALLERY: 68 pics from Gympie's stellar netball grand finals

    News 'The game was actually much tighter than the score tells'

    ALL MUSTER-ED OUT: 24 hours at the Gympie music festival

    premium_icon ALL MUSTER-ED OUT: 24 hours at the Gympie music festival

    Music A day at the Gympie Music Muster through country-music-loving eyes.

    UN-BLOODY REAL! Gympie tradie's incredible feat in Russia

    premium_icon UN-BLOODY REAL! Gympie tradie's incredible feat in Russia

    News Gympie apprentice Patrick Brennan has done Australia proud