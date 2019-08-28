BREAKING: Glenwood man critical after near-drowning

AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a near-drowning incident at a Glenwood property. FILE PHOTO

AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a near-drowning incident at a Glenwood property earlier this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called to the private property at about 2.20pm after the incident, administering treatment to the man before a rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

He was then airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, A QAS spokesperson said.

Initial but unconfirmed reports indicate the man may have fallen into a dam at the property.

An earlier incident at Amamoor Creek saw one patient airlifted to SCUH in a stable condition after falling 4m from a ladder at a location off Amamoor Creek Road at about 11.22am.