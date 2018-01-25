Menu
BREAKING: Fraser Coast Mayor faces dismissal

FRASER Coast's embattled Mayor Chirs Loft faces dismissal by the Local Government Minister over allegations against him.

"Today I notified Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor Chris Loft that I propose to exercise my power under the Local Government Act to recommend that Councillor Loft be dismissed as Mayor and Councillor,” Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.

"Based on the material I have before me, I am satisfied that a mere suspension of Councillor Loft is insufficient in the circumstances.

"I have therefore revoked the previous show cause notice issued by Minister Furner on 5 December 2017 and have now issued a notice to Councillor Loft seeking his submission on why he should not be dismissed under the Local Government Act.

"Having regard to all the materials before me, I am satisfied that I have the power to make a recommendation to dismiss Councillor Loft under the Local Government Act.

"I have given Councillor Loft seven days to show cause why he should not be dismissed.

"Once this period has elapsed, I will consider all the relevant materials- including any submission by Councillor Loft, to reach a decision on whether to recommend the dismissal of Councillor Loft.

"I will not be making any further comment on this matter before I make my decision.”

