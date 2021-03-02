Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation blaze burning at Tin Can Bay this afternoon. FILE PHOTO Picture: Zizi Averill
Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation blaze burning at Tin Can Bay this afternoon. FILE PHOTO Picture: Zizi Averill
News

BREAKING: Four fire crews battling Tin Can Bay blaze

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Mar 2021 2:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BREAKING 2:50pm

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are battling a blaze burning at Tin Can Bay this afternoon.

READ MORE

The Rural Fire Service stated a vegetation fire was burning in the vicinity of Clyde Rd, with one crew on the scene and three more headed that way as of 2:41pm.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area,” the RFS statement said.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

BONUS: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

It’s unclear how large the fire is at this stage.

breaking news emergency services gympie fires gympie news tin can bay
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk aged care worker smashed up hotel room

        Premium Content Drunk aged care worker smashed up hotel room

        Crime The Gympie mum caused thousands of dollars damage to the hotel room, after she caught a stranger trying to “make moves” on her partner

        Caravan rollover on Bruce Highway south of Gympie

        Premium Content Caravan rollover on Bruce Highway south of Gympie

        News Paramedics were called to the region’s south which blocked half of the northbound...

        CRIME: Southside street that has become an assault hotspot

        Premium Content CRIME: Southside street that has become an assault hotspot

        Crime Are you living on or near this street on the Southside? FIND OUT HERE:

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Treasurer Josh Frydenberg fires back at Annastacia Palaszczuk over JobKeeper