Four patients are being assessed by paramedic staff after a two-vehicle crash at Tiaro. Picture: File

Emergency services are at the scene of a wet-weather crash near Netherby Rd, Tiaro that involved two vehicles.

Four patients are being assessed for injuries, and there are reports a passing doctor attended the scene.

The crash, that happened at 3.22pm, has stalled traffic through Tiaro and may cause lengthy delays.

Both lanes of traffic have slowed to a crawl.