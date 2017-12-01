BREAKING: Flood watch on Mary River and coastal catchments

An initial flood watch has been issued on the Mary River

A FLOOD watch has been issued on river catchments between Gladstone and the New South Wales border (as far inland as Kingaroy) as Queensland braces for heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

Minor flooding is possible across the flood watch area.

The BoM reports that rainfall during the past week has wetted up some coastal catchments meaning river level rises are likely.

Widespread 24 hour rainfall totals of 30-70mm are possible about coastal catchments south of Gladstone during Sunday and Monday.

Isolated heavier falls in the range of 80-180mm are possible each day with severe thunderstorms. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will be issued during the event as required.

Rainfall totals and river level rises are expected to be significantly lower than those experienced in the Wide Bay catchments in October, and certainly nothing comparable to the widespread rainfall and flooding seen in Cyclone Debbie.

The Flood Watch area will be refined as the location of the heaviest rainfall becomes more certain.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

Burnett River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Pine and Caboolture Rivers

Upper Brisbane River

Lower Brisbane River

(Tributaries of the lower Brisbane River only.)

Logan and Albert Rivers

Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks

A low pressure system is forecast to develop much further south, delivering very heavy falls for the southern states where Flood Watches and Severe Weather Warnings are already in place.

Queensland's heaviest falls will occur later, on Sunday and Monday, and will be focussed around eastern districts south of Rockhampton and Emerald, including Gladstone, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to ease significantly into Tuesday as the trough system moves offshore.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and intensity of this system, and we are urging the public to stay tuned for specific warnings throughout this weather event.

Avoid travel if possible while warnings are in place and remember: if it's flooded, forget it.