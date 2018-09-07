Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three fishermen were rescued off Double Island this morning. (File photo).
Three fishermen were rescued off Double Island this morning. (File photo). Erika Henning
Breaking

BREAKING: Fishermen saved from sinking boat off DI

Frances Klein
by
7th Sep 2018 8:31 AM

UPDATE:

THREE fishermen have been rescued after their boat hit rocks off Double Island Point and began taking on water just before dawn this morning.

After abandoning their 13 metre charter boat, the trio were safely picked up by a nearby vessel, believed to be a yacht. 

Volunteer marine rescue workers met the men, directed by the overhead RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter that was called to the rescue mission.

A critical care team QAS paramedic spoke with one of the rescued fishermen by phone who had medical concerns, but no serious injuries were reported.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was originally called in by Australian Search and Rescue just after 5.15am this morning.

EARLIER:

THREE people have reportedly been rescued from a crashed boat off Double Island Point this morning.

It's believed a vessel hit a rock and stopped fast about 5am this morning.

Water police are involved in the rescue, and reports indicate people have been helped to safety from a passing yacht.

The boat is believed to be visible offshore.

More to come.

boat cooloola coast double island point rescue
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Radio silence from Mayor after volunteer demands apology

    premium_icon Radio silence from Mayor after volunteer demands apology

    Council News Mayor under fire for 'insulting' Gold Rush volunteers, claiming parade was 'dead in the water' before council took the reigns.

    VIDEO: Residents speak out on death trap road near Gympie

    premium_icon VIDEO: Residents speak out on death trap road near Gympie

    News "It's a pure miracle no-one has been hurt or killed.

    LOOK: Prime Tin Can Bay real estate going for a steal

    premium_icon LOOK: Prime Tin Can Bay real estate going for a steal

    News IT'S A building steeped in Tin Can Bay's rich history.

    Why was the Gold Rush parade decision made in secret?

    premium_icon Why was the Gold Rush parade decision made in secret?

    News LETTER: There was no reason to make that decision "in committee”

    Local Partners