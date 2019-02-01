Menu
QFRS, fire truck. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
BREAKING: Firies on scene of Coles Creek blaze

JOSH PRESTON
1st Feb 2019 2:52 PM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews remain busy at the scene of a grass fire burning near Carlsons Road and Coles Creek Road at Coles Creek.

A QFES statement said firefighters were continuing their efforts to contain the fire, which broke out at an unspecified time earlier today.

QFES advise while "there is no threat to property at this time, smoke is affecting the surrounding areas and residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by if required”.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents feel their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately,” the QFES statement read.

More to come.　

