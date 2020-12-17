BREAKING: Fireys working to free woman trapped in Widgee crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a single car crash at Widgee.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single car crash at Widgee.

PARAMEDICS and fireys are working to free a woman after her rolled over on Widgee Thornside Rd this afternoon.

The woman, in her 60s, was the only person involved in the crash and suffered chest injuries but was conscious and alert.

The crash happened at Thornside Rd this afternoon.

She was also reporting pain in her abdomen and knee.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 3.30pm.

Multiple Queensland fire crews have been called to help free the woman from the wreck.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS