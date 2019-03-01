Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vegetation fire is burning at Theebine. (Pictured is a fire at Memerambi.)
A vegetation fire is burning at Theebine. (Pictured is a fire at Memerambi.) Christian Berechree
News

BREAKING: Fireys on scene of Theebine blaze

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st Mar 2019 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews remain on the scene of a reported vegetation fire burning at Theebine.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media reported the fire was burning near Strawbridges Road and Kanyan Road.

"This fire broke out last night and is posing no threat to property at this time,” a QFES media statement read.

"Firefighters are working to contain the blaze. Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

More to come.

gympie community gympie news queensland fire and emergency services theebine vegetation fire
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Magistrate lets Gympie drug driver make 15 hour trip home

    premium_icon Magistrate lets Gympie drug driver make 15 hour trip home

    News 'I don't want to see people stranded, we're not here to crucify people.'

    • 1st Mar 2019 4:25 PM
    History made as 61-tonne army tanks fire near Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon History made as 61-tonne army tanks fire near Tin Can Bay

    News The rumbling of tanks was eclipsed by the roar of their fire power

    • 1st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
    'Confronting' beach erosion at Rainbow is natural; experts

    premium_icon 'Confronting' beach erosion at Rainbow is natural; experts

    News Council prepares for a clean-up when beach access is safe

    • 1st Mar 2019 2:55 PM
    UPDATE: Family hopeful of crash victim's progress

    premium_icon UPDATE: Family hopeful of crash victim's progress

    News Dan Podetti's family anxiously wait for him to wake

    • 1st Mar 2019 2:53 PM