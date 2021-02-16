Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fireys are working to contain a bushfire that flared up at Veteran on Tuesday afternoon.
Fireys are working to contain a bushfire that flared up at Veteran on Tuesday afternoon.
News

BREAKING: Fireys battling bushfire in region’s northeast

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 2:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters are working to contain a bushfire that flared up at Veteran this afternoon.

Two crews are on scene at the blaze, which is burning near Sandy Creek and Langley roads, with another three en route.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire is about “three or four acres” in size; crews were called to the area just after 1.30pm.

No properties are under threat from the fire.

Nearby residents and people driving through the area are being warned they may be affected by smoke.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

bushfire fires gympie fire gympie fires veteran
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former St Pat’s school captain wins prestigious scholarship

        Former St Pat’s school captain wins prestigious scholarship

        Business Aspiring scientist Ivy Dugdale has been awarded the prestigious $15,000 June Canavan Regional Scholarship

        Batsman doubles down on maiden century after 34-year wait

        Premium Content Batsman doubles down on maiden century after 34-year wait

        Cricket He cashed in with a history-making double ton to break record score

        Normanby Bridge repairs causing Gympie traffic mayhem

        Premium Content Normanby Bridge repairs causing Gympie traffic mayhem

        News The project started this week and has already caused some chaos for local...

        Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        Premium Content Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        News It started a blaze that razed half the World Heritage-listed island