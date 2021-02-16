BREAKING: Fireys battling bushfire in region’s northeast

Fireys are working to contain a bushfire that flared up at Veteran on Tuesday afternoon.

Two crews are on scene at the blaze, which is burning near Sandy Creek and Langley roads, with another three en route.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire is about “three or four acres” in size; crews were called to the area just after 1.30pm.

No properties are under threat from the fire.

Nearby residents and people driving through the area are being warned they may be affected by smoke.

