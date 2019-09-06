BREAKING: Crews battle 3 Gympie fires, one injury reported

UPDATE: Friday 4pm:

FIREFIGHTERS are battling at least three in the Gympie region this afternoon, including one at Victory Heights about one kilometre from the Mary Valley Rattler.

One person was taken to Gympie Hospital after sustaining smoke inhalation-related injuries from the fire at burning at Cedar Pocket, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The Queensland Fire Emergency and Rescue service has the following up to date information on each fire.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat from any of the following fires they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Firefighters work on a blaze near Victory Heights. Troy Jegers

Victory Heights, Spring Rd and Barton Rd

TWO crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire at Victory Heights as of 3.25pm.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

Glastonbury (near Gympie) - bushfire as at 2.40pm

QFES and HQ Plantation crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Glastonbury Creek Road, Glastonbury.

This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and smoke may affect surrounding areas.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep their respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Fire at Cedar Pocket. Contributed

Cedar Pocket (east of Gympie) - bushfire as at 1.30pm

Information: 690 East Deep Creek Rd, Cedar Pocket

QFES crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near East Deep Creek Road and NcNeil Road, Cedar Pocket.

The fire has been contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Crews continue to monitor the area.

Smoke may affect the surrounding area. Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

EARLIER Friday 1pm:

FIREFIGHTERS are working to control a vegetation blaze which sparked at Cedar Pocket 30 minutes ago.

One crew is on the scene and a QFES spokeswoman said three more are on the way to the fire, which is burning near East Deep Creek Rd.

She said it is burning "relatively close" to a property.

Residents are advised to close their windows and doors to keep smoke out have medication on hand.