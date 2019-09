FIREFIGHTERS are working to control a vegetation blaze which sparked at Cedar Pocket 30 minutes ago.

One crew is on the scene and a QFES spokeswoman said three more are on the way to the fire, which is burning near East Deep Creek Rd.

Fire at Cedar Pocket. Contributed

She said it is burning "relatively close" to a property.

Residents are advised to close their windows and doors to keep smoke out have medication on hand.