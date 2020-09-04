Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Officers control a bushfire on Fisherman's Road, Maroochydore. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

BREAKING: Fireys battle blaze near Gympie

4th Sep 2020 12:34 PM

FISHERMAN’S Pocket residents are being warned to keep a close eye on a bushfire burning in the area.

Four firefighting crews are already at the scene and seven more en route with a QFES spokesman saying the fire it “travelling in a southerly direction from Dobbos Rd towards Fishermans Pocket Rd”.

The fire started just after midday.

QFES has advised people in the area to stay informed.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

