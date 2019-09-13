BREAKING: Firefighters on scene of bushfire burning at Miva

Menu
Miva is the home of the historic Dickabram bridge
Shelley Strachan
13th Sep 2019
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of a bushfire burning near Munna Miva Rd at Miva, home of the historic Dickabram Bridge.

Crews are working to contain the fire, which is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze. Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

