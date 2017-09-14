27°
BREAKING: Firefighters battling blaze at Widgee

Firefighters are currently heading to two separate bushfires in the Gympie Region.
by Jacob Carson

BREAKING: AT LEAST six fire crews are currently on-scene at a bushfire near Gympie Woolooga Rd at Widgee.

It's believed the fire initially broke out around 1pm this afternoon, in inaccessible land close to Odonnell and Reuben Rd.

Residents are being asked to close doors and windows, as properties may be affected by smoke as crews work to control and extinguish the fire.

Motorists are also being asked to drive with caution through the area.

Closer to Gympie, and another bushfire has started near Bonnick Rd.

It's believed one crew is already at the scene, with another en-route.

