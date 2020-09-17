BREAKING: Fire with 500m front burning near Borumba Dam

Aerial View of Borumba Dam, where a grassfire is being battled this morning.

RURAL fire crews are battling a grassfire that has broken out near Lake Borumba, in the Mary Valley.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the fire on Old Yabba Road at Borumba Dam broke out this morning and a crew from the Yabbe Creek Rural Fire Brigade had been on the scene since 8.40am.

She said there was no other information available at this stage.

The fire was believed to be about 30m x 500m in size.