Beware of smoke as two fires burn near Gympie

Fire fighters are keeping an eye on a vegetation fire burning near Wolvi (file photo).
Fire fighters are keeping an eye on a vegetation fire burning near Wolvi (file photo). Liana Turner
by Shelley Strachan

UPDATE:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are aware of two separate fires burning at Wolvi (near Gympie).

One is a land owner hazard reduction burn on Kin Kin Road, Wolvi. The other is a vegetation fire burning in inaccessible land near the Toolara State Forest on Tin Can Bay Road.

Neither fires are a threat to property, but due to current wind conditions smoke is expected to affect northern Sunshine Coast residents throughout the day.

Residents who are affected by smoke are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Residents with air-conditioners should switch them to 'recirculate' or 'recycle' to reduce smoke entering the home.

Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents believe their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services is aware of a vegetation fire burning in inaccessible land within Toolara State Forest on Tin Can Bay Road, near Wolvi.　

There is no threat to property at this time. Smoke may affect residents between Tin Can Bay and Tewantin.　

Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Residents with air-conditioners should switch them to 'recirculate' or 'recycle' to reduce smoke entering the home.　

Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents believe their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

