BREAKING: Film festival coup, Aussie star to visit Gympie

DREAMIN': Michael Caton and Magda Szubanski in Three Summers, which will premier in Queensland at this year's Heart of Gold. David Dare Parker

WHEN Michael Caton returns to Gympie, as promised, for the Heart of Gold Film Festiva's 10th birthdayl, there is a Gympie ex-schoolgirl who claims to have his oldest surviving autograph.

And she wants to have a word to him about the time he "scribbled all over my school books."

"I was Tony Downes at the time," the Queens Hotel bar attendant revealed yesterday.

To this day, a photo of the famous former Gympie school boy hangs on the wall of the old pub's Mary St bar, along with framed images of his fellow Gympie icons, Vic Summers and Pat Rafter.

Pat Rafter never actually called in, but the photo was donated to the pub's current owner, Nick Buckley.

There is no doubt about Vic Summers, but for those who did not know, Michael Caton - star of The Sullivans, The Castle and Last Cab to Darwin - did his high school studies right here in Gympie, at what was then the Christian Brothers College.

And he needn't think the then 13-year-old Tony Downes has forgotten the day she and her pals caught the bus into Gympie and dumped their school bags on the footpath before going for their traditional after-school wander around town.

The Queens Hotel bar tender Toni Downes remembers when Michael Caton scribbled all over her school books when he was a student in Gympie in the 1960s. Arthur Gorrie

"Michael Caton was one of the senior boys who went through our bags and left their signatures on all our books.

"I was 13 at the time. He would have been 17. I've still got the book somewhere at home," she said.

Asked if she thought Mr Caton might ever have attended the bar of the hotel, she said he would have been under aged, but he had a best mate, Aussie Benouto, whose parents had the hotel at the time.

The venerable hotel also has among its favourite decorations, an extract from The Gympie Times in 1960, reviewing a Christian Brothers production of the play Carmen Jones, in which Caton played Carmen.

The article records: "Michael Caton was in fine voice as the lead in the production."

Her is pictured along with fellow thespians Barney Hooper, Brian Fitzpatrick, Ivan Seanston, John Parkinson and John Lewis.

The festival runs from October 5 to 8 and Caton is the festival's special guest, as a celebration of his career in Australia and abroad over 40 years.

Michael Caton stars in Three Summers, an ensemble comedy following the mischief and mayhem of the musicians and punters at fictional regional summer music festival â€˜Westivalâ€™. David Dare Parker

Best known for his role as Darryl Kerrigan in The Castle and for playing Uncle Harry in the internationally successful Australian series, The Sullivans, Caton has also hosted his own shows, including Hot Property and has starred in shows such as Stingers, Packed to the Rafters and Blue Heelers.

Caton has been inducted into the Australian Film Walk of Fame and has won a Best Actor award for his performance Last Cab to Darwin.

Michael Caton comes from the Queensland town of Monto and was a boarder at Christian Brothers in Gympie, which his where his acting career really started.

He will be hosting a Q and A session following Heart of Gold's Feature Film for 2017, Three Summers, in which he performs alongside the star studded cast of Deborah Mailman, Magda Szubanski, John Waters, Kelton Pell, Kate Box, Rebecca Breeds and Robert Sheehan.

Caton will be involved in announcing the winners of $11,000 worth of prizes in cometptitions he will help judge, along with Lucy Gruffy, film journalist David Tiley and screen writer Roger Monk.

He will help cut the festival's 10th birthday cake.