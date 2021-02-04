BREAKING: Federal Government rules out Calliope COVID camp

Prime Minster Scott Morrison has today ruled out the possibility of a quarantine camp going in at Homeground Calliope after weeks of community backlash.

After weeks of community hysteria surrounding a proposed COVID-19 quarantine camp in the Gladstone region, the Prime Minister has ruled out such a facility for Calliope.

In a statement released to The Observer on Thursday afternoon, Scott Morrison said it was not practical to offload the burden of quarantining overseas arrivals to Gladstone.

"It's not a good idea," Mr Morrison said.

"If we were to see an outbreak in Gladstone it would be devastating for the local community and economy.

"As the Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd told me, the mining and energy sector has worked hard to continue operating through the pandemic, we don't want to see them shut down as a result of an outbreak.

"The Federal Government is supportive of states and territories establishing additional or alternate quarantine facilities that meet the standards agreed to by the AHPPC. But those proposals must properly address key concerns about transportation, access to intensive care facilities, and a clinical workforce."

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he welcomed the decision to drop Calliope homegrown facility as a possible repatriation centre for Australian's returning from overseas.

"The community comments are in line with that of industry and key stakeholders in the community," he said.

"I have said all along, there are much better proposals that should have been put to government to consider."

"Our lack of medical facilities and the risk to industry far outweigh any benefits that could be gained by resettling these overseas Australians in Calliope/Gladstone."

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she was happy to see common sense prevail in this instance, after she spoke out against the proposal of establishing quarantine camps in Central Queensland last month.

"My office was inundated with phone calls and emails from concerned residents who did not want their health or the prospects of their business' recovery potentially be put at risk," Ms Landry said.

"I always considered the notion of putting a quarantine camp in the middle of regional Central Queensland as counter-productive, given how well we have done during the pandemic and how much regional industries like mining and agriculture has helped Australia's economy.

"It would've been a very reckless action to take by the Queensland Government, especially when very little to no community consultation was undertaken.

"I wish to thank Prime Minister Scott Morrison for backing Central Queensland on this important issue."