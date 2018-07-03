BREAKING: Fatal crash just off Bruce Highway

BREAKING: One person is confirmed dead and another has been injured in a motorcycle crash just off the Bruce Highway at Kybong.

UPDATE 7:25pm Police at the scene have confirmed the deceased person was a woman in her early 30's.

EARLIER: One person has been killed in a motorbike crash in Kybong, just off the Bruce Highway.

The single vehicle crash occurred on the Mary Valley Link Rd involving two people, the driver and the passenger.

Emergency services are at the scene, and are soon going to close off the exit to investigate the fatal crash.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the second passenger is being transferred to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.