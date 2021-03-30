Menu
Indian head on Fraser Island. Picture Supplied
News

UPDATE: Boy airlifted after family's car flips on Fraser

Jessica Grewal
30th Mar 2021 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:22 PM
UPDATE: 6PM 

A boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a car rollover on Fraser Island. 

The rescue chopper was called to the easter side of Fraser Island, just before 2:45pm.

It's believed the driver of a ute, which was towing a trailer, lost control of the vehicle, on a stretch of beach near Indian Head. 

As a result, the vehicle and trailer reportedly rolled.

The patient, a primary school aged boy, was one of two back passengers. 

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics and Queensland Police Service (QPS) officers were on the scene, when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived.

The boy was treated for suspected head and spinal injuries, before being flown to Hervey Bay Hospital, in a stable condition.An adult female, known to the patient, accompanied him in the helicopter. 

EARLIER:

A family of four is being treated by paramedics after their car flipped on Fraser Island.

The rollover, at the Indian Head bypass track, was reported to emergency services about 2.34pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two adults and two children, including a male child with head injuries, were being assessed.

All four were considered stable but the injured boy was also receiving precautionary treatment for spinal injuries.

A rescue helicopter remained on scene at 4pm.

More to come.

