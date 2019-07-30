Menu
WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.
BREAKING: Escapee taken into custody after week-long manhunt

Maddelin McCosker
3rd Aug 2019 12:19 PM
12.15PM: POLICE have this morning confirmed they have taken escaped prisoner LUI 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga into custody after he escaped from under police watch last Saturday.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey has confirmed Tiaaleaiga has been taken into custody in Gladstone, just south of Rockhampton.

Tiaaleaiga has been on the run for a week after he escaped police custody at the Rockhampton hospital.

 

Police told media yesterday they believed he had travelled south as far as the Gold Coast.

Police are expected to hold a press conference in Gladstone this afternoon.

More to come.

