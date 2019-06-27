Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The forensic crash unit is on scene at a serious crash.
The forensic crash unit is on scene at a serious crash. Kevin Farmer
Breaking

BREAKING: Emu Park Rd blocked after serious crash

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

7AM: THE forensic crash unit are currently investigating a serious single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd.

About 4.11am, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd and Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was assessed on scene with critical injuries but could not give any further details.

Police and two fire crews were also called to the scene.

The Emu Park Rd is blocked in one direction, motorist are advised to use the alternative route of Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd.

The forensic crash unit are on scene now investigating.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

    premium_icon GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

    News Council budget exceeding expectations - and not in a good way

    Curran throws shooters complex a lifeline

    premium_icon Curran throws shooters complex a lifeline

    Council News Council avoids turfing out two major projects at meeting.

    NEW LAWS: Where and when you can catch this endangered fish

    premium_icon NEW LAWS: Where and when you can catch this endangered fish

    News Year-round open season in some spots, closures in others