Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a crash at Gunalda.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a crash at Gunalda. Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a single car crash north of Gympie.

Police said the crash happened about 4.50pm on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda, but further details are not yet available.

More information coming soon.