Two fire crews are rushing to a bushfire at Glastonbury.

Two fire crews are rushing to a bushfire at Glastonbury.

Rural firefighters are rushing to the scene of a blaze the broke out on private property at Glastonbury on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire Services spokeswoman said units were called to the bushfire burning near Wyuna Rd about 1.45pm.

Two fire trucks are en route to the fire.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS