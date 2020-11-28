Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl was flown to hospital along with two others following a nasty crash at Woolooga yesterday morning.
A teenage girl was flown to hospital along with two others following a nasty crash at Woolooga yesterday morning.
News

BREAKING: Emergency crews rush to 2-car crash north of Gympie

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@news.com.au
28th Nov 2020 11:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics are on route to a reported two-vehicle crash northwest of Gympie, just 24 hours after a horror crash on the same road.

A QFES spokesperson said they received the firecall for a two-vehicle crash on Bauple Woolooga Rd and Brooweena Woolooga Rd at 10:25am, and a QFES crew and ambulance were on the way to the scene.

The reported accident comes just 24 hours after another two-car crash at the same intersection road yesterday morning.

Emergency crews are responding to a firecall and two-car crash just north of Gympie. Pictured: Yesterday’s horror crash on the same road.
Emergency crews are responding to a firecall and two-car crash just north of Gympie. Pictured: Yesterday’s horror crash on the same road.

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter were tasked to the crash which occurred at 11am yesterday, and QAS confirmed three people, including a teenage girl, were flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Another three patients were taken by road to Gympie Hospital, with all patients reported to be in stable conditions.

More updates to follow.

brooweena-woolooga road gympie car crash qas qfes two vehicle car crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STAY AWAY: Island closed to new visitors as fire rages

        STAY AWAY: Island closed to new visitors as fire rages

        News FRASER Island is now officially closed to all new visitors amid fresh warnings for the "erratic" fire which has now been burning for more than five weeks.

        ‘Blessed’: Hinterland town farewells generous family man

        Premium Content ‘Blessed’: Hinterland town farewells generous family man

        Community 89 years were as colourful as the 160 roses in frontyard

        Armed robber assaults cop and flees into Gympie bush

        Premium Content Armed robber assaults cop and flees into Gympie bush

        News A man being returned to prison assaulted an officer during an arrest

        How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        Premium Content How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        News “Our battle-worn state needs the job bonanza that would come."