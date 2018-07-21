BREAKING: Emergency crews on way to motorbike crash
Emergency crews are on their way to a single motorbike crash in the South Burnett region.
The crash occurred about 4pm on Tansey and Thomas Rd in Kilkivan.
More information to come.
