EMERGENCY crews are on their way to a single motorbike crash in Kilkivan.
BREAKING: Emergency crews on way to motorbike crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
21st Jul 2018 4:21 PM

Emergency crews are on their way to a single motorbike crash in the South Burnett region.

The crash occurred about 4pm on Tansey and Thomas Rd in Kilkivan.

More information to come.

