EMERGENCY service crews are on the scene of a rollover in the Mary Valley.

It is uncertain if this morning's light rain has played a part in the crash, which has occurred on Burgess Rd at Calico Creek a short while ago.

A blue SUV has rolled on to its roof. There appears to be no injuries to the occupants of the car.

A young woman believed to be in her 20s has escaped with minor injuries. She is being treated by ambulance officers at the scene. Police are letting cars through the scene.