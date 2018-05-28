UPDATE: Patient in critical condition after Highway crash

UPDATE: Paramedics are assessing three patients after a crash on the Burnett Highway involving two trucks and one vehicle.

One patient is in a critical condition after the crash near Tansey and likely will not be transported to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The other two patients showed no obvious signs of injury and will not require transport to hospital.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are on their way to a crash on the Burnett Highway near Tansey.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

More information to come.