Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews are responding to a motorbike crash on Woodgate Rd.
Emergency crews are responding to a motorbike crash on Woodgate Rd.
News

Police confirm death of North Bundy man in crash

Geordi Offord
by
30th Aug 2020 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A 32-year-old man from Bundaberg North has died after this afternoon's serious crash between a car and motorbike at Woodgate. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1.52pm on Woodgate Rd.

The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver and the passenger of the car were not physically injured.

Forensic crash investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam vision to contact police.

UPDATE 3.10PM: Emergency crews remain on scene at a serious crash on Woodgate Rd. 

A QPS spokeswoman said Woodgate Rd is closed with detours in place. 

UPDATE 2.20PM: Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Woodgate Rd. 

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were called to a car and motorbike crash at 1.52pm where they assessed one person for critical injuries. 

There are no reports of Woodgate Rd being closed at this stage. 

A QPS spokeswoman said the forensic crash unit has been tasked to the scene.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are responding to a motorbike crash at Woodgate. 

A QAS spokesman said paramedics are not yet on scene and were called to the incident on Woodgate Rd at 1.52pm. 

Initial reports suggest a person has come off a motorbike.

Community Newsletter SignUp
breaking bundaberg qas motorbike crash qas woodgate
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eyebrows raised over ‘odd’ Gympie council contract

        Premium Content Eyebrows raised over ‘odd’ Gympie council contract

        News Mayor, CEO question how deal for design of Imbil infrastructure was accepted as written

        Everything we know about alleged murder at Amamoor

        Premium Content Everything we know about alleged murder at Amamoor

        News The Gympie region was left shaken and disturbed by the shooting of a 22-year-old...

        Four hurt in two motorbike crashes

        Premium Content Four hurt in two motorbike crashes

        News Four people were taken to Gympie Hospital after two motorbike crashes in the region...

        • 31st Aug 2020 6:09 AM
        Rainbow Beach business is fighting for equality

        Premium Content Rainbow Beach business is fighting for equality

        News The Cooloola coast business is putting $5k of its money where its mouth is every...