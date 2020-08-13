BREAKING: Emergency at Gunalda, man trapped under tractor

UPDATE 11:15AM: A FARMER has suffered leg, arm and suspected spinal injuries after they became trapped under a tractor at a Gunalda property this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 11am, and are still treating the patient at the scene.

A QAS spokesman said it was “low speed” incident.

It was the third crash this morning, following a fatal accident on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha, and a truck rollover on Moy Pocket Rd that left a man injured.

EARLIER 11AM: EMERGENCY crews are rushing to the scene of another accident near Gympie, this time to the north, on a private property near Gunalda.

READ MORE: Driver hospitalised as truck rolls near Gympie

Police are still en route but it is believed a farmer has become trapped under a tractor after it rolled while carrying out farm work on a property at Neerdie Road.

CLICK HERE: A person has died in a serious rollover on the Bruce Highway

Paramedics have been called out to an incident a QAS spokesman described as a “low speed” incident between the vehicle and a pedestrian just before 11am.

Emergency crews are at the scene, but no further details are available yet.