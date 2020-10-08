Menu
Paramedics were called to the accident on Horseshoe Bend and Channon St this afternoon.
News

BREAKING: Elderly woman injured in two-car crash

Maddie Manwaring
8th Oct 2020 2:56 PM
A WOMAN in her 80s has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Gympie’s CBD this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said paramedics were called to the accident on the intersection of Horseshoe Bend and Channon Street at 1:34pm.

A woman in her 80s was treated for neck injuries and then transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s was treated on scene for a head injury but declined to be taken to hospital.

car crashes gympie crashes gympie hospital qas
