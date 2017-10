A blue sedan collided with the footpath on Duke St this afternoon.

A blue sedan collided with the footpath on Duke St this afternoon. Tom Daunt

BREAKING: Two patients have currently been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash in Gympie's CBD.

Traffic is currently blocked in both directions on Duke St, at the intersection of Jane St.

Paramedics and QFRES crews are currently on the scene.

One vehicle, a Nissan sedan has received serious damage to it's front.

More as information becomes available.