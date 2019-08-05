BREAKING: Driveway scammers target Gympie region farms

Police have issued a scam alert for rural parts of the Gympie region.

GYMPIE police have issued a warning to residents about scam activity reported in the area involving a group of foreign travellers offering to seal driveways at a discounted price.

The group of men, believed to be English or Irish nationals, have been targeting rural properties with unsealed driveways claiming to represent a road building business.

They tell residents that they have spare bitumen and offer to seal their driveway for a heavily discounted price.

After carrying out poor quality works, an invoice is issued at a much higher rate than the original quote.

The scam relies on creating confusion with the resident between the linear metreage and area of the job. The men would quote for one, then base the invoice on the other.

Local police have received reports of the group travelling in a truck and small blue vehicle in the Chatsworth area today

Police are urging residents to be vigilant and not to engage this group in any work activity following previous reports in the area to police.

Residents should report any suspicious activity to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.