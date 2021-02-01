Menu
The rescue chopper is on its way to a serious truck crash near Imbil. Photo: Steve Otton
News

BREAKING: Driver trapped, chopper on way to Imbil rollover

Shelley Strachan
1st Feb 2021 2:33 PM
A semi-trailer has rolled on the Yabba Creek Road at Imbil, going down a steep embankment and close to or into a creek.

Rescue services are on the scene and desperately trying to free the driver from the badly damaged cabin of the vehicle which was hauling a load of woodchip when the accident occurred about 2pm. The truck is believed to be upside down.

Police and fire emergency spokesmen believe a chopper has been called, but details are still scare.

There are reported issues finding a suitable place to land the chopper. Yabba Creek Road has or will likely be closed to traffic in both directions to create a safe place for the helicopter to land.

Gympie Times

