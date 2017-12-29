Menu
UPDATE: Man in 'serious' condition after four-hour ordeal

The crushed cabin of the truck that rolled on the Bruce Hwy early this morning.
Jacob Carson
by

UPDATE 9.49am

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Media have confirmed the driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, has been left in a 'serious, but stable' condition after being trapped in a turned-over truck for four hours. 

Queensland Fire Media also confirmed the man was eventually released from the cabin after a number of hours, after it was revealed both of his legs had become entrapped in the vehicle. 

Following his removal from the vehicle, crews continued to work to prepare the patient for his transport to the awaiting rescue helicopter, before being airlifted to Brisbane.

 

UPDATE: 8.44am

AFTER being entrapped in the crushed cabin of a truck for hours, the driver has now been airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with reported leg and head injuries. 

UPDATE: 8.20am 

THE driver of the truck has now been removed from the crushed cab, following a serious rollover on the Bruce Hwy early this morning at Glenwood. 

The patient has been transported a few hundred metres further down the road, likely due to the awaiting rescue chopper. 

Traffic is now intermittently being let through, but significant delays are to be expected as tow crews work to retrieve the truck from the embankment. 

UPDATE: 7.55am

Traffic is at a standstill on both sides of the Bruce Hwy as emergency crews continue to work to assist the patient. 

Gympie Times reporter Tom Daunt is currently attempting to get to the scene, but efforts are being hindered by the highway closure. 

It's believed the man has been entrapped in the cab of the truck for a number of hours, with the initial alert being issued before 4am this morning. 

BREAKING NEWS: A man is being treated for serious leg and head injuries following a truck rollover on the Bruce Hwy at Glenwoood. 

Paramedics and emergency services were alerted to the crash early this morning, at the intersection of the Highway and Glenwood School Rd. 

Crews are still on scene assessing the patient, and it's believed a helicopter is on stand-by if an air-lift is required. 

More as information becomes available.

Rescue chopper
Rescue chopper Tom Daunt

