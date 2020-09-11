Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are treating one patient after a crash on Horseshoe Bend this morning.
Paramedics are treating one patient after a crash on Horseshoe Bend this morning.
News

BREAKING: Driver rushed to hospital after Gympie crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Sep 2020 9:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources confirmed one person has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after an earlier crash at Power Rd and Horseshoe Bend.

The crash occurred at about 8:37am.

The patient’s injuries were unspecified.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Horseshoe Bend in Gympie this morning.

The crash has reportedly blocked one lane of traffic and police have encouraged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Paramedics are treating one person at the scene for unspecified injuries.

More to come.

breaking news gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three people to be sentenced in Gympie District Court today

        Premium Content Three people to be sentenced in Gympie District Court today

        News 10 people are due to appear today from 9.30am onwards.

        • 11th Sep 2020 8:13 AM
        21yo stashed his drugs inside a Kinder Surprise

        Premium Content 21yo stashed his drugs inside a Kinder Surprise

        News A fishing trip with a friend turned into a costly mistake when police smelled...

        69yo diabetic pensioner stole $9k from disabled woman

        Premium Content 69yo diabetic pensioner stole $9k from disabled woman

        News “You stole a significant amount of money from this woman."

        Business goes ‘gangbusters’ like never before for tattooists

        Premium Content Business goes ‘gangbusters’ like never before for tattooists

        News Gympie tattoo artist Luke Bishop has never seen anything like it and is booked out...