BREAKING: Driver rushed to hospital after Gympie crash

Paramedics are treating one patient after a crash on Horseshoe Bend this morning.

UPDATE

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources confirmed one person has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after an earlier crash at Power Rd and Horseshoe Bend.

The crash occurred at about 8:37am.

The patient’s injuries were unspecified.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Horseshoe Bend in Gympie this morning.

The crash has reportedly blocked one lane of traffic and police have encouraged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Paramedics are treating one person at the scene for unspecified injuries.

More to come.