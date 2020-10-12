Menu
Fireys are working to contriol a blaze that started at Bells Bridge before moving to Lower Wonga..
News

BREAKING: Dozen crews battling bushfire northwest of Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: MORE than a dozen firefighting crews have been called to help control a blaze near Lower Wonga that originally sparked at Bells Bridge.

Four teams are already fighting the blaze and 13 more were inbound to the fire burning near Harch Rd.

It started near Schmidt Rd at Bells Bridge just past 2pm.

First reports suggested a house could be at risk but a QFES spokeswoman said no properties are now under threat from the blaze.

More than a dozen fire crews are rushing to Lower Wonga.
EARLIER 2.50PM: FIREYS are working to contain a blaze believed to be threatening a house at Bells Bridge this afternoon.

Crews were called out to a property on Schmidt Rd near the Brooyar State Forest just after 2pm today.

A QFES spokeswoman said there were few details about the fire available, although the latest update said one firefighting crew was at the scene at 2.41pm, with and four more on the way.

