There was no escape for a young man who broke out of a supermarket, literally. John Weekes
Breaking down the supermarket dooor was no bargain in Gympie

Arthur Gorrie
by
15th Aug 2019 12:05 AM
FORMER Deception Bay man Jacob Anthony Jackson was not trying to break down the door of his local supermarket in order to snare a bargain.

He was trying to leave the Deception Bay IGA supermarket on April 23, after being told his custom was not wanted.

He pushed hard on the glass doors, despite knowing they were electronically operated sliding doors, causing $1624.66 in damage, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Jackson pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging the doors, after his shove was revealed on CCTV as having caused serious damage. He admitted to police that he knew they were sliding doors which would be damaged, the court was told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted it was Jackson's second offence since another sentence last year and placed him on a three-month jail sentence suspended for 15 months.

