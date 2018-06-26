Menu
Emergency services on the scene of a fire in Mary St. Scott Kovacevic
Breaking

BREAKING: Crews rush to fire in Gympie CBD

scott kovacevic
by
26th Jun 2018 9:14 PM

EMERGENCY crews have rushed to Gympie's CBD tonight after a lower Mary St shop caught fire.

Fire crews were forced to extinguish the blaze when they arrived, which a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said started in a shop laundry just after 8.20pm..

Crews on the scene. Scott Kovacevic

While the fire is out crews have remained on the scene to ventilate the building and monitor gas levels, with thick smoke still swirling in the main street.

Police have moved observers away from the building.

Access to Mary St has been blocked. Scott Kovacevic

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no-one appeared to have been injured in the fire.

