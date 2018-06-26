BREAKING: Crews rush to fire in Gympie CBD
EMERGENCY crews have rushed to Gympie's CBD tonight after a lower Mary St shop caught fire.
Fire crews were forced to extinguish the blaze when they arrived, which a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said started in a shop laundry just after 8.20pm..
While the fire is out crews have remained on the scene to ventilate the building and monitor gas levels, with thick smoke still swirling in the main street.
Police have moved observers away from the building.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no-one appeared to have been injured in the fire.