VEGETATION FIRE: QFES has three crews on scene at Jimna. Picture: South Burnett Times
BREAKING: Crews respond to fire in South Burnett

Laura Blackmore
2nd Jan 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:22 PM
BREAKING: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have urged motorists to drive with caution as they continue to put out a fire in the South Burnett.

QFES was called at 12.13pm to a vegetation fire burning at Kilcoy-Murgon Rd and Peach Trees access, Jimna.

Three crews were on the scene at 2.26pm, trying to extinguish the fire.

QFES said residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if they suffered from a respiratory condition.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately.

