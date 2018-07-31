UPDATE: Six crews remain on scene after blaze

UPDATE 1:20pm: FIRE crews have now contained the grassfire in Imbil.

A QFES spokesman said six crews are still on scene.

"The crews are now blacking out the hot-spots," the spokesman said.

The Queensland Police Service have been notified with one crew being sent to the area affected.

UPDATE 12:45pm: THREE more fire crews have been called in to battle a grass fire at Imbil.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was burning in a gully, but couldn't confirm how it all started.

"No structures are currently under threat," the spokeswoman said.

Nobody has been reported injured.

More information to come.

BREAKING 12:00pm

EMERGENCY service crews are on the way to a reported grass fire at Imbil.

A QFES Media spokesperson said two rural crews and two urban crews are en route to the Kandanga Imbil Rd address after initial reports of a grass fire close to a tractor surfaced at approximately 11:53am.

More to come.