UPDATE: Six crews remain on scene after blaze
UPDATE 1:20pm: FIRE crews have now contained the grassfire in Imbil.
A QFES spokesman said six crews are still on scene.
"The crews are now blacking out the hot-spots," the spokesman said.
The Queensland Police Service have been notified with one crew being sent to the area affected.
UPDATE 12:45pm: THREE more fire crews have been called in to battle a grass fire at Imbil.
A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was burning in a gully, but couldn't confirm how it all started.
"No structures are currently under threat," the spokeswoman said.
Nobody has been reported injured.
More information to come.
BREAKING 12:00pm
EMERGENCY service crews are on the way to a reported grass fire at Imbil.
A QFES Media spokesperson said two rural crews and two urban crews are en route to the Kandanga Imbil Rd address after initial reports of a grass fire close to a tractor surfaced at approximately 11:53am.
More to come.