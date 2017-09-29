38°
News

BREAKING: Crews on scene of serious East Deep Creek crash

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a serious accident on Randwick Rd.
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a serious accident on Randwick Rd. Tom Daunt
Tom Daunt
by

BREAKING: Three cars have been involved in a serious collision on Randwick Rd at East Deep Creek this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including police, fire-fighters and paramedics are currently at the scene.

There has been significant damage caused to all vehicles in the crash, believed to be a silver four-wheel-drive, a maroon ute and a white ute.

 

One of the vehicles believed to be involved in a serious crash at East Deep Creek this afternoon.
One of the vehicles believed to be involved in a serious crash at East Deep Creek this afternoon. Tom Daunt

The white ute was at one point on an embankment by the side of Randwick Rd.

At this stage it's unknown if there are any serious injuries, but paramedics are currently attending to passengers at the scene.

The entrance to Randwick Rd from Tin Can Bay Rd is currently blocked off to traffic, but traffic on Tin Can Bay Rd itself is still flowing freely.

More as information arrives.

Topics:  breaking news east deep creek gympie crashes randwick rd

Gympie Times
Festival is full steam ahead

Festival is full steam ahead

Mighty machines at the Gympie Steam Festival

Vivid Sydney team to transform the Civic Centre

WORLD CLASS: This year the Heart of Gold film festival will play host to 93 short films screening in Queensland for the very first time.

How A Regional Town Fostered A World-class Film Festival.

Gympie students graduate despite State 'stonewalling'

MP congratulates Gympie's uni graduates

Gympie to explode in Mothar of all showdowns

Mothar Mountain speedway action.

Gympie gears up for the start of the racing season

Local Partners