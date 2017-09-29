BREAKING: Crews on scene of serious East Deep Creek crash

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a serious accident on Randwick Rd.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a serious accident on Randwick Rd. Tom Daunt

BREAKING: Three cars have been involved in a serious collision on Randwick Rd at East Deep Creek this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including police, fire-fighters and paramedics are currently at the scene.

There has been significant damage caused to all vehicles in the crash, believed to be a silver four-wheel-drive, a maroon ute and a white ute.

One of the vehicles believed to be involved in a serious crash at East Deep Creek this afternoon. Tom Daunt

The white ute was at one point on an embankment by the side of Randwick Rd.

At this stage it's unknown if there are any serious injuries, but paramedics are currently attending to passengers at the scene.

The entrance to Randwick Rd from Tin Can Bay Rd is currently blocked off to traffic, but traffic on Tin Can Bay Rd itself is still flowing freely.

More as information arrives.