BREAKING: Crews on scene of fresh fire outbreak near Tiaro

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near One Twenty Nine Road at Glenbar, west of Tiaro.

This fire broke out about 12pm today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Crews are working to contain the fire.

Smoke may affect the area, so residents should close their windows and doors and keep their medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition. Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they or their property are under threat.