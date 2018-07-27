Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QAS are attending a single-vehicle car crash in the Gympie region.
QAS are attending a single-vehicle car crash in the Gympie region. David Nielsen
News

UPDATE: Motorist suffers minor injuries after car crash in Gympie region

Philippe Coquerand
by
27th Jul 2018 5:49 PM

UPDATE 7pm: A motorist suffered minor injuries in a car crash in the Gympie region, just before 5:30pm.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Neerdie Rd and Fosters Lane, Anderleigh.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the motorist received minor injuries. 

He will be transported to the Gympie Hospital. 

Queensland Police are still investigating the crash. 

EARLIER 5:40pm: Emergency services are currently on their way to a single-vehicle crash in Gympie.

The car crash occurred at 5:30pm on Neerdie Rd and Fosters Lane, Anderleigh.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they have crews dispatched to the scene.

breaking news car crash emergency services gympie single vehicle crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    News Great bargains, fun shopping this weekend in Gympie

    • 27th Jul 2018 7:30 PM
    VIDEO: Inside the house where George Gerbic was murdered

    premium_icon VIDEO: Inside the house where George Gerbic was murdered

    Crime The video where Lindy Williams tried to deceive police.

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:32 PM
    Farewell Mr Wigmore, a man for all seasons

    Farewell Mr Wigmore, a man for all seasons

    News Hundreds mourn an inspiring coach, teacher and family man

    Clash of the old boys, Numbats prove age is no barrier

    premium_icon Clash of the old boys, Numbats prove age is no barrier

    News Players are ready to turn vets into vintage.

    Local Partners