UPDATE: Motorist suffers minor injuries after car crash in Gympie region
UPDATE 7pm: A motorist suffered minor injuries in a car crash in the Gympie region, just before 5:30pm.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Neerdie Rd and Fosters Lane, Anderleigh.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the motorist received minor injuries.
He will be transported to the Gympie Hospital.
Queensland Police are still investigating the crash.
EARLIER 5:40pm: Emergency services are currently on their way to a single-vehicle crash in Gympie.
The car crash occurred at 5:30pm on Neerdie Rd and Fosters Lane, Anderleigh.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they have crews dispatched to the scene.