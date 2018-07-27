UPDATE: Motorist suffers minor injuries after car crash in Gympie region

QAS are attending a single-vehicle car crash in the Gympie region.

QAS are attending a single-vehicle car crash in the Gympie region. David Nielsen

UPDATE 7pm: A motorist suffered minor injuries in a car crash in the Gympie region, just before 5:30pm.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Neerdie Rd and Fosters Lane, Anderleigh.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the motorist received minor injuries.

He will be transported to the Gympie Hospital.

Queensland Police are still investigating the crash.

EARLIER 5:40pm: Emergency services are currently on their way to a single-vehicle crash in Gympie.

The car crash occurred at 5:30pm on Neerdie Rd and Fosters Lane, Anderleigh.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they have crews dispatched to the scene.