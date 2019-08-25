Menu
Six firefighting crews are working to control a blaze at The Palms.
Breaking

BREAKING: Crews battle to control fire west of Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
25th Aug 2019 2:09 PM
MULTIPLE firefighting crews are working to control a grass fire which has ignited at The Palms.

Six crews are on the scene of the fire, which started about 12.30pm near De Castella Rd.

A QFES spokesman said "smoke may affect the area throughout the afternoon and into the evening”.

"Residents should close windows and doors, and keep their respiratory medications close by if required,” he sai.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

"If residents think their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Gympie Times

