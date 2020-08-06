Menu
Fireys have been called to battle a 300m blaze burning at Ross Creek this afternoon. Pictures: Jack Tran / The Courier Mail
News

BREAKING: Crews battle 300m firefront northeast of Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
6th Aug 2020 3:57 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a 300m blaze which flared up in vegetation near Ross Creek this afternoon.

Four QFES crews were called to the Thompson Rd property just before 3pm today.

A QFES spokeswoman said they had the fire’s western flank contained and were working to manage its southern, but the fire was under control.

Smoke from the fire has drifted across Gympie, and QFES said anyone affected should close their doors and take care.

It is the second fire burning in the region this afternoon; three crews are at a controlled blaze at Chatsworth, and the spokeswoman said that fire was going as planned.

